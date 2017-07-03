John Terry Joins Aston Villa

Chelsea legend John Terry has joined Championship side Aston Villa after his glittering career at Stamford Bridge came to an end at the close of the 2016-17 season. The move was confirmed by Villa owner and chairman Tony Xia on Monday.

The 36-year-old leaves Chelsea after 717 games, five Premier League titles and a European Cup triumph in 2012.

This is how Villa made the news official… (Warning: Will cause some very serious eye-rolling)

“It’s a club I have admired from afar for many years,” Terry told the BBC.

“There are fantastic facilities at Bodymoor Heath, Villa Park is one of the finest stadiums in the country and there’s a good group of players here, with an experienced and successful manager in Steve Bruce.

“I can’t wait to get started now and look to help the squad achieve something special this season.”

