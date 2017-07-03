John Terry says he did not want to play against Chelsea after joining Aston Villa – The Guardian
The Guardian
John Terry says he did not want to play against Chelsea after joining Aston Villa
Aston Villa beat off competition from a number of other sides to sign John Terry. Photograph: Neville Williams/Aston Villa via Getty Images. John Terry. John Terry says he did not want to play against Chelsea after joining Aston Villa. • Terry joins …
Why I joined Aston Villa – John Terry
John Terry already targeting return to Chelsea (as manager) after signing one-year deal at Aston Villa
John Terry hoping Aston Villa fans give him a chance after previously chanting for him to 'die'
