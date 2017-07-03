Pages Navigation Menu

John Terry signs a one year-deal with Aston Villa

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Former Chelsea Captain,  John Terry has signed for a new club, this will be the first time he will be playing for a new club for the first time in over 20 years after he signed a one-year deal with Aston Villa on Monday. The Chelsea legend, who was unveiled by Villa on Monday, was …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

