John Terry Signs for Aston Villa

Former Chelsea player john Terry has joined Aston Villa on a free transfer, the club’s owner, Dr. Tony Xia, has verified it on Twitter. The player called time on his 21-year association with the Stamford Bridge club this summer, as his contract expired. The player made 690 appearances in total for the club, scoring 65 …

The post John Terry Signs for Aston Villa appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

