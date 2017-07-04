Terry Dreams Chelsea Return as Manager – The Nation Newspaper
Terry Dreams Chelsea Return as Manager
Aston Villa new boy John Terry has set his sights on returning to Chelsea one day as manager and says former teammate Frank Lampard could join him. The 36-year-old chose to join Villa in the Championship having ruled out a Premier League move …
