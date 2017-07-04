Pages Navigation Menu

Terry Dreams Chelsea Return as Manager – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Terry Dreams Chelsea Return as Manager
The Nation Newspaper
Aston Villa new boy John Terry has set his sights on returning to Chelsea one day as manager and says former teammate Frank Lampard could join him. The 36-year-old chose to join Villa in the Championship having ruled out a Premier League move …
