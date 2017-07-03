Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

John Terry: Why I joined Aston Villa

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Former Chelsea captain John Terry has embarked on a final challenge by signing a one-year contract with Championship side Aston Villa at the age of 36. In the age of huge-money moves to football’s new world, Terry’s career choice represents a throwback to a time when players dropped down a division to draw a final paycheck. But where most went in search of an easier life, Terry said his decision did not indicate a softening in his footballing ambitions.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.