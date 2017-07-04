Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Join Jubilee, you’ve no future in Nasa, Uhuru tells Kalonzo – K24 TV

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


K24 TV

Join Jubilee, you've no future in Nasa, Uhuru tells Kalonzo
K24 TV
Photo: President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses residents of Kangundo during a campaign tour of Machakos County. Photo/DPPS. Seth Onyango, Clement Kamau, Anthony Mwangi, Mwangangi Mutuku and PSCU @peopledailyke. President Uhuru Kenyatta has …
Kenya: William Ruto Recounts Night Meeting in Kalonzo Musyoka's ResidenceAllAfrica.com
President Uhuru taunts NASA leadersThe Standard
You can't trust the opposition, President Kenyatta saysKenya Broadcasting Corporation
Citizen TV (press release) –ZIPO.CO.KE –TUKO.CO.KE
all 20 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.