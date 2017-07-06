Join The Latest Millionaires On Quickteller Referrals As Season 2 Begins

It’s the second half of 2017 and you better stay ‘woke’ to make the best of it, even as the Season 2 of Quickteller Referrals begins.

Season 1 birthed three millionaires just like that with Chinedu, Precious and Akinwale, carting home a whopping N1million each.

Now, in Season 2, six winners will emerge winning 1 million each within 3 months from July 3rd to October 2nd, 2017.

So, here’s how it works: You could literarily get paid, anytime your friends or family use Quickteller for bill payments, fund transfers, airtime recharge, cable or data subscription.

Here’s how to participate and grab your bite of the cake, but promise to tell someone *smiles*

Sign up or login to Quickteller.com

or login to Quickteller.com Invite your friends and family using their phone number or email address.

Once they sign up and make a transaction, your phone beeps.

More interestingly, REFER up to 5 people to sign up and you get N1,000 instantly…

Remember, the big deal is the top 6 referrers at the end of the quarter gets 1 million naira each… No raffles, no draws; you refer, you win!

To find out more, join the conversation @quickteller on Facebook and Twitter; @quicktellerng on Instagram.

If you’re going to spend it anyway, why not spend it on Quickteller and stand a chance of becoming a millionaire???

Be nice, so tell someone to tell someone.

START REFERRING NOW!

The post Join The Latest Millionaires On Quickteller Referrals As Season 2 Begins appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

