Jon Ogah Releases Music Video For ‘Uncle Suru’ Feat. Adekunle Gold And Simi

Contemporary singer Jon Ogah recently release a new single which features Adekunle Gold & Simi and the song is a refix of his famous “Uncle Suru” track. Jon himself explained the inspiration for the song “Uncle Suru” as well as why he wanted the duo of Adekunle Gold & Simi on the refix. The Big …

The post Jon Ogah Releases Music Video For ‘Uncle Suru’ Feat. Adekunle Gold And Simi appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

