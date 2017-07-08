Pages Navigation Menu

Jonathan, ex-Ministers visit Governor Ganduje in Kano

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Former President Goodluck Jonathan visited Kano on Saturday on a condolence visit to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje at the Government House. Jonathan said his trip was to commiserate with the state over the demise of Maitama Sule. He described the late statesman as a patriot whose interest was the growth of Nigeria and the African continent.‎ […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

