Jonathan’s ally, Dikivie Ikiogha escapes assassination

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bayelsa, Chief Dikivie Ikiogha has escaped assassination. Ikiogha, a friend of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and former Chief of Staff to Governor Seriake Dickson was not home when the assailants broke into his residence at Kpansia area of Yenagoa, the state capital. Armed with AK47 rifles, the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

