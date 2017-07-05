Jonathan’s Appearance Key To Resolving Malabu Oil Deal Controversy – Rep

Chairman House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the alleged corruption, malpractices and breach of due process in the award of OPL 245, Razak Atunwa, has described the appearance of former president Goodluck Jonathan before the committee as key to finally resolving the controversy around the deal.

Atunwa also announced, on Wednesday, during a press briefing by the committee that the former president will soon be written, requesting that he gives evidence on his role on the allocation of the oil well better known as the Malabu oil deal.

The lawmaker explained that the Committee having conducted extensive investigation into the OPL 245 deal, it would be proper to conclude work on the matter with a testimony from the ex-president.

“The Committee is of the view that in the interest of thoroughness, natural justice and fair play, it imperative that evidence should be taken from former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“In arriving at this decision, the Committee took account of the following facts: Mr. Jonathan was the President at the material time the Ministers brokered the deal that lead to the allegation of $1 billion diversion of funds;

“Mr Jonathan’s name features in the proceedings initiated by the Public Prosecutor of Milan in Italy.

“A United Kingdom Court Judgment in relation to an application to return part of the money being restrained, castigated the Jonathan Administration as not having acted in the best interest of Nigeria in relation to the ‘deal.

“The Attorney-General of the Federation at the material time, Mohammed Bello Adoke, has recently instituted proceedings in court wherein he pleads that all his actions were as as instructed by former President Goodluck Jonathan”, he said.

Daily Sun had reported on plans by the Committee to meet on Tuesday 13 to decide on when the former president will be invited to appear before it. But the lawmakers sifted meeting to Tuesday July 4 and also met briefly yesterday before Atunwa read out the committee’s statement to reporters.

Followed media reports on the intention of the House to invite him for questioning, the former president denied any wrongdoing, saying , he did not receive bribe with regard to deal.

The former president, who spoke through his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, debunked claims that he received a $200 million kick-back from the 1.3 billion payments made by International Oil Companies for access to the highly lucrative oil block.

Before Wednesday’s briefing, Atunwa had in April issued a statement stressing that the former president’s testimony will greatly assist in conducting a conclusive investigation on the matter, especially as recent events within and outside the country linked him to the deal.

