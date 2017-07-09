Jonathan’s Son-in-Law Escapes 4th Assassination Attempt in Calabar

The son-in-law of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Prince Goodwill Edward, was shot again for the fourth time on Friday by gunmen in Calabar, Cross River State capital.

Edward was reportedly shot in his State Housing Estate residence within the Calabar Municipal axis of the state capital.

He is the Special Adviser on Youths Affairs to Governor Ben Ayade.

Although the severity of injury sustained in the attack could not be ascertained, it was learnt that he was presently receiving treatment at an undisclosed medical facility in Calabar.

Edward, who is from Abi Local Government Area of the state, got married to Jonathan’s daughter in 2014 in a lavish wedding ceremony.

More to come…

