Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jonathan’s son-in-law, Prince Goodwill Edward shot

Posted on Jul 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Son-in-law to former President Goodluck Jonathan has been reportedly shot by unknown gunmen in his State House Estate residence, Calabar, Cross River State.Edward, who is the Special Adviser on Youths Affairs to Governor Ben Ayade, is said to be receiving treatment at an undisclosed private medical facility in Calabar.

The victim, from Abi local government area in Cross River State married Jonathan’s daughter in 2014.

Series of kidnappings, robbery, cultism and other criminal activities in the state are causing great concern.  The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, said the matter was yet to be reported officially to the police. 

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.