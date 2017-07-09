Jonathan’s son-in-law, Prince Goodwill Edward shot

The Son-in-law to former President Goodluck Jonathan has been reportedly shot by unknown gunmen in his State House Estate residence, Calabar, Cross River State.Edward, who is the Special Adviser on Youths Affairs to Governor Ben Ayade, is said to be receiving treatment at an undisclosed private medical facility in Calabar.

The victim, from Abi local government area in Cross River State married Jonathan’s daughter in 2014.

Series of kidnappings, robbery, cultism and other criminal activities in the state are causing great concern. The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, said the matter was yet to be reported officially to the police.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

