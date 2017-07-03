Joshua tempts Klitschko with megabucks for rematch – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Joshua tempts Klitschko with megabucks for rematch
The Punch
ANTHONY Joshua is hopeful of landing a rematch with Wladimir Klitschko and taking the fight to the bright lights of Las Vegas, according to The Sun. Joshua defeated Klitschko in April after climbing off the canvas to stop the Ukrainian in the 11th …
Anthony Joshua hoping to land a rematch with Klitschko
Joshua: We're Dangling a Few Carrots To Get Klitschko To Bite
Joshua hopeful lure of Las Vegas will tempt Klitschko to agree rematch
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!