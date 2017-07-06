Pages Navigation Menu

JSS2 Student in Coma After Secondary School And Technical College Students Fight in Akwa Ibom

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Crime

The ever busy Oron road in Akwa Ibom state was held to a standstill today as students of  Uyo high school engaged in a brutal fight with students of Government Technical college in Ewet-Uyo.

According to reports, one JSS 2 student identified as Etieno was left in a coma after the fight. The student was rushed to a hospital for treatment after police intervention.

