JSS2 Student in Coma After Secondary School And Technical College Students Fight in Akwa Ibom

The ever busy Oron road in Akwa Ibom state was held to a standstill today as students of Uyo high school engaged in a brutal fight with students of Government Technical college in Ewet-Uyo.

According to reports, one JSS 2 student identified as Etieno was left in a coma after the fight. The student was rushed to a hospital for treatment after police intervention.

