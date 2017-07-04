Pages Navigation Menu

JTF Arrests Suspected Oil Bukering Kingpin – CHANNELS TELEVISION

JTF Arrests Suspected Oil Bukering Kingpin
NSCDC The joint task force in the Niger Delta, Operation Delta Safe has arrested a suspected oil bunkering kingpin, Nkwe Godspower. The suspect was allegedly found with 10 different chequebooks, an international passport and over one million Naira.
