Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JTF troops discovers an illegal arms manufacturing company

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

An illegal arms manufacturing factory in Delta State has been discovered by the Joint Task Force in the Niger Delta, Operation Delta Safe. The troops also  recovered assorted weapons, including 28 guns, cartridges and military equipment. The JTF said the successful raid followed an intelligence report of an arms manufacturing gang in the Arhavwarien, Ughelli …

The post JTF troops discovers an illegal arms manufacturing company appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.