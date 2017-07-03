DP Ruto returns to Western Kenya on vote hunting mission – Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
DP Ruto returns to Western Kenya on vote hunting mission
Deputy President William Ruto on Monday returned to Western Kenya to drum up support for the Jubilee Party ahead of the August General Election. Mr Ruto addressed rallies in Likuyani, Ndalu, Kapsokwony, Mumias, and Malava grounds in Bungoma and …
