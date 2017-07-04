Pages Navigation Menu

Judgement nullifying my election missing – Senator Sekibo

Posted on Jul 4, 2017

Senator George Thompson Sekibo, has claimed that the judgement of the Rivers state elections petition tribunal that ordered his removal from the Senate could not be accessed. Last week, a three-man panel sitting in Abuja sacked Sekibo and declared Hon. Andrew Uchendu, the petitioner, winner of the senatorial election. The Tribunal directed the Independent National […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

