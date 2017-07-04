Judgement nullifying my election missing – Senator Sekibo

Senator George Thompson Sekibo, has claimed that the judgement of the Rivers state elections petition tribunal that ordered his removal from the Senate could not be accessed. Last week, a three-man panel sitting in Abuja sacked Sekibo and declared Hon. Andrew Uchendu, the petitioner, winner of the senatorial election. The Tribunal directed the Independent National […]

Judgement nullifying my election missing – Senator Sekibo

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

