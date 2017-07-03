Jumia’s investors are happy with the group’s achievements – Dutta

Dutta made the disclosure while responding to a question on the status of the company’s profitability at a joint press conference held recently in Lagos to mark its 5 years anniversary in Nigeria.



“We pioneered e-commerce business in Nigeria with the launch of Jumia Mall, and some months after that we launched other businesses which are now leaders in their respective industries. For instance, we launched Jovago, Hello Food, Carmudi, Lamudi, Kaymu; each of these companies was later re-branded to Jumia Travel (Jovago), Jumia Food (Hello Food), Jumia Classified (Carmudi & Lamudi), and Jumia Market (Kaymu). The success of these ventures has earned us the confidence of our investors, and they are super happy with us,” Dutta said.

Corroborating Dutta’s remark, the managing director of Jumia Mall, Juliet Anammah said the milestones achieved within each venture were not without some challenges. She highlighted rising cost of doing business in Nigeria, poor infrastructure and security as some of the major challenges. “Despite all of these” she said, “we have been able to rise above them and establish ourselves as leaders in our respective industries.

As part of the activities planned for the anniversary, Anammah hinted that each venture will be offering some amazing deals to its customers to reward them for their loyalty. Communication materials such as a theme song for the anniversary, a 30-second radio jingle, a one-minute TVC highlighting the company’s journey so far, and some competitions on social media will be launched on Monday July 3, 2017 to kick off the anniversary.

Jumia aims at creating a connected digital Africa to improve people’s lives on the continent, thanks to the Internet. Therefore, Jumia’s mission is to connect African consumers and entrepreneurs to do better business together. Jumia has been creating a sustainable ecosystem of digital services and infrastructures through online and mobile marketplaces and classifieds to expand your horizons. Founded in 2012, with a presence all over Africa, the group has Jumia Mall, Jumia Travel, Jumia Market, Jumia Food, Jumia House, Jumia Deals, Jumia Cars, Jumia Jobs and Jumia Services within its ecosystem.

The post Jumia’s investors are happy with the group’s achievements – Dutta appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

