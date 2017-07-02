JUST IN: Aisha Leaves Nigeria For UK To See Her Husband, Buhari

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Wife of Nigerian President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, left for London, United Kingdom on Sunday July 2 to visit her husband who has been on medical vacation since 7 May.

She last visited him on 30 May and returned 6 June.
According to a statement by her media aide, Mrs. Buhari “will convey to the President the best wishes of Nigerians and their fervent prayers for his quick recovery.”
“She is expected to stop over at Addis Ababa, to make a symbolic appearance at the meeting of the Organisation of African First Ladies against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA) on Monday 3rd July, 2017.
“She will join other members to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the organisation, and use the opportunity to reiterate the voting rights of Nigeria in the upcoming elections of the organisation.
“She will continue her journey to the United Kingdom on Tuesday, 3rd July, 2017.”

