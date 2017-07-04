JUST IN: Alhaji Haruna Mamman Jiya Vatsa Niger Governor’s Director of Protocol Dies At 49

Alhaji Haruna Mamman Jiya Vatsa, Director General of Protocol to the Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello is dead.

He is first son of late Major General Maman Vatsa, who was executed for coup plotting during the regime of former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.

Vatsa, who had been ill for some time, died on Tuesday afternoon in Kaduna.

Governor Bello’s Chief Press Secretary, Jibrin Baba Ndace, confirmed the death in a statement made available to DAILY POST Tuesday night.

He said the deceased “will be buried by 10am on Wednesday, 5th July at Waterworks (Safa Farm), Malali, Kaduna”.

Vatsa, 49, is survived by wife, four chidren and a sister. May Allah grant him aljanna fidausi.

