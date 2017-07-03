Pages Navigation Menu

JUST IN: Chelsea Defender, John Terry Officially Joins Aston Villa (See Photo)

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Chelsea defender John Terry has joined Aston Villa on a free transfer, the club have confirmed.

The former Chelsea defender called time on his 21-year association with the Stamford Bridge club this summer when his contract expired.

Terry made 690 appearances in total for Chelsea, scoring 65 goals, as he won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, the Champions League and the Europa League.

 

