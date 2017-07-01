JUST IN: Fire Outbreak At Federal Secretariat Abuja (Photos)
Reports this morning suggest that fire is current ravaging Federal Secretariat and the block ablaze is said to be housing the Ministry of Health in Abuja.
Witness say the fire started early this morning and believe the flame is coming from the Ministry of Health within the secretariat. Firefighters are said to be on ground to quench the flames.
More details later…
The post JUST IN: Fire Outbreak At Federal Secretariat Abuja (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!