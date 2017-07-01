Pages Navigation Menu

JUST IN: Fire Outbreak At Federal Secretariat Abuja (Photos)

Reports this morning suggest that fire is current ravaging Federal Secretariat and the block ablaze is said to be housing the Ministry of Health in Abuja.

Witness say the fire started early this morning and believe the flame is coming from the Ministry of Health within the secretariat. Firefighters are said to be on ground to quench the flames.

More details later…

