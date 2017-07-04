(JUST IN) Magu: Senate Ignites Fresh War With Presidency

Lawmakers in the Senate are currently seeking for the suspension of consideration and confirmation of appointments by President Muhammadu Buhari over a comment credited to the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, that executive appointments did not require legislative approval based on Section 171 of the Constitution.

The Punch is reporting that trouble started among the legislators after a letter from Osinbajo asking the Senate to confirm the nomination of Mr. Lanra Gbajabiamila as Chairman of the National Lottery Commission.

The letter, it was gathered, was read by President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, at the plenary on Tuesday.

It was also learnt that the lawmakers while condemning Osinbajo for the comment, successively requested that an embargo be placed on the confirmation of executive appointments pending the time the powers of the legislature had been recognised.

The lawmakers further threatened that they would move against the leadership of the Senate if it fails to take a drastic action against the executive in 48 hours.

They also asked that invitation from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to any member be ignored.

Details later..

