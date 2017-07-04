Pages Navigation Menu

JUST IN! Senate Orders Osinbajo To Remove Magu, Suspends Appointment Confirmation

Posted on Jul 4, 2017

THE Senate, on Tuesday, called on Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to remove Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

While suspending all confirmation of appointments until compliance with its resolution, the senate said the time has come for the Executive arm of government to obey its resolutions.

Details later…

