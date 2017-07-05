JUST IN: There Is No Vacancy In The Presidency, Those Who Want To Become Acting President Should Learn… – Osinbajo

The Acting President , Yemi Osinbajo presiding over the Federal Executive Council meeting.

Those who want to be Acting President should concentrate on learning the meaning of “OVERSIGHT FUNCTION” first, so they can render their duties creditably to those who elected them.

At the moment, all they do is attack Nigerians, who as much as raise a voice about the mediocre services they are rendering to their constituents.

There’s no vacancy in the Presidency that needs filling. Stay where you were elected to be and serve Nigerians from that platform. So far, you have not……

Lauretta Onochie.

@Laurestar

