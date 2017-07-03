Pages Navigation Menu

Justice Ngwuta lied about age, missing passport -Witness

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

A prosecution witness in the trial of Justice Sylvester Ngwuta of the Supreme Court on Monday told the Federal High Court Abuja, that the defendant lied about his age. Ngwuta is standing trial on an amended 13-count charge of alleged corruption related offences, bordering on money laundering and other financial crimes. The witness, Tanko Kutana, a Forensic Document Analysis expert with the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) alleged that Ngwuta also lied that his diplomatic passport issued to him in 2014 was missing.

