Kaduna Govt Trains 138 Facilitators, Head Teachers

By Isaiah Benjamin, Kaduna

The Kaduna State quality assurance board,has said it has trained 68 quality facilitators as part of efforts to ensure quality of teaching, learning and management of primary and secondary schools in the state.

The Executive Director of the board, Mrs Maureen Wyom, made this known in an interview with the newsmen in Kaduna yesterday.

Wyom explained that the 68 facilitators would be responsible for the training of evaluators, who would evaluate the quality of teaching and learning in public and private schools in the state.

She added that 70 head teachers from the three senatorial district would also be trained this week on effective school, class and teachers management, as well as stakeholders engagement.

According to her, the effort is to instill effective teaching skills in the head teachers and how to engage stakeholders for schools development in the state.

“Our goal is to ensure quality of teachers in lessons delivery as well as the quality of leadership in our various schools.

“This is because, sometimes most of these leaders do not know why they are made headmasters or principals.

“Our task is to enlighten them on what is expected of them. We want them to know that their duty is not just to sit down in the office and be directing teachers.”

“They need to know that their primary responsibility is to ensure that teachers are effective, learners are learning and the school is well managed and in good shape”.

She pointed out that the learners are the main focus during schools evaluation to ensure quality.

She, therefore, said that the training focused on three components; the quality of provisions, the impact of leadership and the learning outcome.

According to her, after considering everything put in place in schools, the question is; are the learners acquiring any skills that would make them useful citizen.

“As such, when we go out for evaluation, our major concern are whether the pupils and students are learning.

“Are they acquiring skills? If they are not, then something is wrong. Is the curriculum meeting the learners needs?

“Is the learning environment conducive? Are the learners being supported and encouraged? Is the leadership of the schools working with relevant stakeholders?

“Our desire is to ensure that out pupils and students acquire the necessary skills in primary and secondary schools that will prepare them for advance study.”

The director added that very soon the board would release its report on state of education in the state for the government to take necessary action in ensuring quality education system delivery.

