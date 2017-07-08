Kaduna Petroleum College To Become Operational Soon- PTDF

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

The Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), Dr Bello Aliyu Gusau yesterday disclosed that the National College for Petroleum Studies (NCPS), Kaduna would soon become operational.

Gusau stated this, while fielding questions from shortly after inspecting the electronic Aptitude test for applicants in the PTDF overseas and local scholarship scheme at the North West Zonal centre, Kaduna.

The electronic aptitude test is for candidates who applied to undertake Masters in Science (Msc) degrees in various courses related to the Oil and Gas sector.

It would be recalled that work on the proposed College started in 2009 and was expected to be completed within two years, and the project with initial cost of over N15 billion is yet to be completed eight years after .

The Executive Secretary, however said the project site is at it’s final stage and “the institute would be operational sooner than later.”

The site for the proposed college which is situated behind the Kaduna International Trade Fair Complex, along Kaduna-Zaria road, was donated to PTDF by Kaduna State government in 2009.

The Federal Government established the college to train oil and Gas workers in the ECOWAS subregion in various advanced professional courses.

Gusau also disclosed that the agency has concluded arrangement to redirect its overseas scholarship award to Nigerian Universities.

According to him, PTDF had recently held meeting with Vice Chancellors of some 40 Federal Universities with the necessary facilities in Oil and Gas related training to enable PTDF redirect its traffic from the overseas scholarship award to local awards.

He said the scheme would benefit more applicants, who are mostly lecturers teaching in nations universities.

The executive secretary also said the substantial number of applicants taking the 2017/2018 PTDF scholarship test would be admitted in Nigerian Universities already running Courses in Oil and Gas related areas.

Meanwhile, he said the PTDF is conducting the electronic aptitude test for no fewer than 4,949 shortlisted candidates under the Msc over sea and local scholarship schemes which he said was running simultaneously at designated centres in the six geopolitical zones of the federation.

According to him, candidates in the South-South zone will write the test at Destiny ICT Centre in Port Harcourt.

The PTDF boss said test was conducted Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Baluchi and Kaduna with the latest ICT technology in electronic testing deployed in each centre.

He said, the innovations had been introduced to ensure that the transparency and integrity of the process are not compromised .

Meanwhile, no fewer than 500 candidates sat for the test in the Kaduna centre which took place at the Kaduna State University (KASU) main campus under the supervision of an official of the federal character commission.

The post Kaduna Petroleum College To Become Operational Soon- PTDF appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

