Kaduna State University 2016/2017 Add/Drop Course Registration Deadline Announced.

The Kaduna State University hereby inform her students that the Add/Drop portal for the 2016/2017 Academic Session is open. The portal will close on July 7th, 2017. Students are advised to avail themselves this opportunity before the deadline. To register, go to https://student.kasu.ng To See Related Post Click Here.!!! Note: We now post daily scholarships …

The post Kaduna State University 2016/2017 Add/Drop Course Registration Deadline Announced. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

