Kaduna State University 2016/2017 Add/Drop Course Registration Deadline Announced.

The Kaduna State University hereby inform her students that the Add/Drop portal for the 2016/2017 Academic Session is open. The portal will close on July 7th, 2017. Students are advised to avail themselves this opportunity before the deadline. To register, go to https://student.kasu.ng To See Related Post Click Here.!!! Note: We now post daily scholarships …

