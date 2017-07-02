Kaduna trains 138 facilitators, head teachers for quality teaching

The Kaduna State Quality Assurance Board on Sunday said it had trained 68 quality facilitators as part of efforts to ensure quality teaching, learning and management of primary and secondary schools in the state.

The Executive Director of the board, Mrs Maureen Wyom, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

Wyom explained that the 68 facilitators would be responsible for the training of evaluators who would evaluate the quality of teaching and learning in public and private schools in the state.

She said 70 head teachers from the three senatorial districts of the state would also be trained this week on effective school, class and teachers management, as well as stakeholders engagement.

According to her, the training is to instill effective teaching skills in the head teachers and how to engage stakeholders for schools development in the state.

She added that “our goal is to ensure quality teachers in lessons delivery, as well as the quality of leadership in our various schools.

“This is because, sometimes most of these leaders do not know why they are made headmasters or principals.

“Our task is to enlighten them on what is expected of them. We want them to underground that their duty is not just to sit down in the office and be directing teachers.

“They need to know that their primary responsibility is to ensure that teachers are effective, pupils and students are learning smoothly and the school is well managed and in good shape.”

She pointed out that the pupils and students were the main focus during school evaluation to ensure quality.

She, therefore, said that the training focused on three components — the quality of provisions, the impact of leadership and the learning outcome.

According to her, after considering everything put in place in schools, the question is; are pupils and students acquiring any skills that will make them useful citizens?.

“That is why our major concern is whether the pupils and students are learning when we go out on evaluation. Are they acquiring skills? If they are not, then something is wrong. Is the curriculum meeting their needs?

“We also ask if the learning environment is conducive and if the learners are being supported and encouraged. We also ask if the leadership of the schools are working with relevant stakeholders.

“Our desire is to ensure that pupils and students acquire the necessary skills in primary and secondary schools that will prepare them for advanced study.”

The director added that “very soon, the board would release its report on state of education in Kaduna State for government to take necessary action in ensuring quality education system delivery.”