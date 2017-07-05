Pages Navigation Menu

Kagame pushes for more investment in education in Africa

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Paul Kagame of Rwanda on Wednesday called on African economies to allocate more investments in quality education system in order to drive the continent’s social and economic growth. He made the call while speaking at the opening of the continental conference on enhancing quality tertiary education across Africa in the Rwandan Capital Kigali. Rwanda […]

