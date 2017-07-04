Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau enjoys amazing time at the cinemas with father

Banned kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau, has made a daring comeback in the same industry that kicked her out with her latest movie, Rariya which is seriously gaining grounds in the cinemas. The actress has not lacked for support from colleagues and family. She was recently spotted with her dad at the cinemas. The Business Administration graduate of Kaduna …

The post Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau enjoys amazing time at the cinemas with father appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

