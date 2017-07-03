Kano Assembly begins probe of former Speaker

The Kano State House of Assembly on Monday set up a five-man committee to investigate the corruption allegations leveled against its immediate past Speaker, Alhaji Kabiru Rurum. The decision of the assembly to investigate the allegations, which was proposed to the house by the new Speaker, Alhaji Abdullahi Atta, at the plenary, was unanimously accepted by the house. Atta, who, was elected and sworn in on Monday shortly after Rurum’s resignation, set-up the committee to investigate the matter and submit its report within three months.

