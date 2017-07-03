Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kano Assembly begins probe of former Speaker

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Kano State House of Assembly on Monday set up a five-man committee to investigate the corruption allegations leveled against its immediate past Speaker, Alhaji Kabiru Rurum. The decision of the assembly to investigate the allegations, which was proposed to the house by the new Speaker, Alhaji Abdullahi Atta, at the plenary, was unanimously accepted by the house. Atta, who, was elected and sworn in on Monday shortly after Rurum’s resignation, set-up the committee to investigate the matter and submit its report within three months.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.