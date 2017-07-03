Kano Assembly Speaker resigns, Atta takes over

The Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Alhaji Kabiru Rurum, has resigned amidst allegation of collecting money to scuttle investigation on the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.

Rurum resigned in a letter read at plenary by the Deputy Speaker, Ibrahim Chidariof who presided over the sitting on Monday.

The former speaker was alleged to have collected N100 million from business mogul Aliko Dangote but failed to share the money to the members.

He had earlier at a news briefing before the assembly went on Sallah recess, denied the allegation and threatened to sue an online media group that first published the report.

The deputy speaker, who read the letter, said Rurum resigned to protect his image due to allegations bordering on corruption leveled against him by some of the members.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that shortly after the letter was read and accepted, the lawmakers elected the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Alhaji Abdullahi Atta as the new Speaker.

Atta, who represents Fagge constituency, was nominated for the position by Babangida Yakudima and Zubairu Mamuda and the nomination was unanimously accepted by the members including Rurum who was at the sitting.