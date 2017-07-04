Pages Navigation Menu

Kano Assembly Speaker, Rurum resigns over Emir Sanusi’s probe

sPeaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Kabiru Rurum, has resigned amid allegations that he collected N100million to end the investigation of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II. His resignation was confirmed in a letter read at plenary by the Deputy Speaker, Ibrahim Chidariof, yesterday. Meanwhile, the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Abdullahi […]

