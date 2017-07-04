Kano Assembly Speaker, Rurum resigns over Emir Sanusi’s probe

sPeaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Kabiru Rurum, has resigned amid allegations that he collected N100million to end the investigation of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II. His resignation was confirmed in a letter read at plenary by the Deputy Speaker, Ibrahim Chidariof, yesterday. Meanwhile, the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Abdullahi […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

