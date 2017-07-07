Kano Govt Denies Paying N1.3bn Overdraft Fees – CHANNELS TELEVISION
Kano Govt Denies Paying N1.3bn Overdraft Fees
The Kano State government has denied allegations that it paid N1.3billion as bank overdraft fees in relation to funds it used to pay workers' salaries and pensions before and after the commencement of the 2017 Muslim Ramadan and Eid El-Fitr celebrations.
