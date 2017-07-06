Kano Immortalises Late Maitama Sule, Renames Northwest University After Him

The government of Kano State has announced the rename of its Northwest University as Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano State.

This announcement was made on Thursday by the Commissioner of Information, Malam Mohammed Garba at a news conference in Kano.

ALSO READ: Former Nigerian Minister Alhaji Maitama Sule Is Reported Dead

The information commissioner said the decision was taken during an extraordinary meeting of the State Executive Council which took place on Wednesday night.

Garba further added that the council approved the renaming of the University in order to immortalise the late Danmasanin Kano, Dr Yusuf Maitama Sule, for his immense contributions to the development of Kano State, the North and Nigeria.

The Northwest University is one of the two state-owned universities established by the past Kwankwaso Administration.

He said that the council had also approved the renaming of Dawaki Road where the residence of the late diplomat is located as Yusuf Maitama Sule Road.

The commissioner said the current Yusuf Maitama Sule link road had been renamed as Jafaru Danmallam link road.

“These decisions were reached after an extensive deliberation at the extraordinary Exco meeting which took into account people’s calls from within and outside the state for the State Government to honour the late Danmasani since his demise. “The Ganduje Administration is determined to honour sons and daughters of Kano who have sacrificed their lives to the development of the state,” he said.

