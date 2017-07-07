Kano immortalises Maitama Sule

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

Kano State government has renamed its Northwest University as Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano. The Northwest University is one of the two state-owned universities established by Kwankwaso Administration.

While making the announcement at a briefing in Kano yesterday, the Commissioner for Information, Malam Mohammed Garba, said the decision was taken during an extraordinary meeting of the State Executive Council Wednesday night.

He said the council approved the renaming of the university to immortalise the late Danmasanin Kano, Dr. Yusuf Maitama Sule, for his contributions to the development of Kano State, the North and Nigeria.

He disclosed that the council had also approved the renaming of Dawaki Road, where the residence of the late diplomat is located, as Yusuf Maitama Sule Road.

The Commissioner said the current Yusuf Maitama Sule Link Road had been renamed Jafaru Danmallam Link Road.

