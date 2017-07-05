Kano NUJ chairman is dead

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO – The death has occurred of the Chairman Kano state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Alhaji AbdulJalal Haruna.

A terse message by the chairman of the Correspondent chapel, Mr Edwin Francis Olofu obtained by Vanguard disclosed that the sitting chairman died this evening at his home located at Giginyu quarters, Nassarawa GRA.

The statement by Mr Olofu read “Gentlemen, I regret to announce the death of NUJ chairman, Comrade Abduljalad Haruna this evening. May his soul Rest In Peace. Ameen.”

The Treasurer in telephone interview with Vanguard said that the burial ceremony had been fixed by 8.00am tomorrow.

Details shortly

