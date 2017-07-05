Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kano NUJ chairman is dead

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By AbdulSalam Muhammad
KANO – The death has occurred of the Chairman Kano state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Alhaji AbdulJalal Haruna.

NUJ

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

A terse message by the chairman of the Correspondent chapel, Mr Edwin Francis Olofu obtained by Vanguard disclosed that the sitting chairman died this evening at his home located at Giginyu quarters, Nassarawa GRA.

The statement by Mr Olofu read “Gentlemen, I regret to announce the death of NUJ chairman, Comrade Abduljalad Haruna this evening. May his soul Rest In Peace. Ameen.”

The Treasurer in telephone interview with Vanguard said that the burial ceremony had been fixed by 8.00am tomorrow.

Details shortly

The post Kano NUJ chairman is dead appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.