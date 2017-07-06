Pages Navigation Menu

Kano renames Northwest University after Maitama Sule

The Kano State Executive Council has approved the renaming of Northwest University Kano to Yusuf Maitama Sule University Kano. This is contained in a statement Thursday morning by Tanko Yakasai, Kano State Director General, Media and Communications, and made available to DAILY POST. It noted that the decision was unanimously agreed by the Executive Council […]

