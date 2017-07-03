Kano Speaker Resign To Evade Impeachment

BY ABDULGAFAR OLADIMEJI, Kano

Speaker Kano state House of Assembly, Kabiru Alhassan Rurum on Monday resign his position to evade the plot of being impeached by 32 out of the 40 members in the house, Daily Leadership can reveal.

The aggrieved lawmakers hinge their grievances against Rurum over his alleged unethical conducts, and covert activities allegedly conducted by the former speaker.

AAn reliable source, who spoke to LEADERSHIP under the condition of anonymity confirmed that plans to oust the former speaker was at an advance stage before the house convened on Monday

morning.

According to the source, Rurum sense that the sitting on Monday marks his end as leader of the house now opt to seek for soft landing and was granted the grace to exit honourably, compelling him to resign his office.

LEADERSHIP gathered that 2017 budgetary allocations to ministries and other government department were not managed in the interest and to the expectations of the lawmakers, invoking their wrath against the former speaker.

Findings further reveal that business activities involving finance houses(namewitheld)who lobbied government offices through the former speaker of the house were part of the alleged illicit deals that cut his tenure short.

The source said “People are shouting over alleged 100 million, how much is 100 million divided by 44 members that constitute the house, it is no money.

“So, it goes beyond what people think, we have gotten over the rot, we want to make progress”.

The chief whip of the house, and member representing Warawa constituency, Labaran Abdul Masai sources said mastermind and execute the planned ouster of the former speaker.

The house after securing the resignation of Kabiru Hassan Rurum instantaneously proceed to announce Yusuf Abdullahi Ata as the new speaker of the house.

Yusuf a graduate of Economics from Bayero university Kano, BUK was immediately administer with the oath of office.

He averred to work on reforms that would aid the state assembly in enacting laws that will improve the live off Kano people.

When our correspondent visited the state house of assembly, the situation was calm as members of staff continue to go about their retinue activities under a peaceful atmosphere

Our correspondent who visited the residence of the new speaker located at Dandali in Fagge quarters reports that armed security operatives were hurriedly drafted to the junction leading to the residence of the new speaker to maintain peace and order.

Motorcade procession drove through some parts of Kano metropolis to herald the ascendance of the new “speaker.

The ousted speaker, Kabiru Alhassan Rurum representing Rano constituency in June 2015 emerge speaker of the 7th Kano state House of Assembly, after the position was zone to Kano South.

The new speaker Rt Hon Yusuf Abullahi Ata served as a member of the state House of Assembly in 1999 to2003 before proceeding to then governor Ibrahim Shekarau as Special Adviser on House of Assembly Matters, he rode back to the house in 2011 till date.

The post Kano Speaker Resign To Evade Impeachment appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

