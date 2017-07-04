Kano Speaker Resigns For Allegedly Collecting Bribe to Stop Emir Sanusi’s Investigation

The Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Alhaji Kabiru Rurum, has resigned amidst allegation that he received a bribe to scuttle an investigation on the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Lamido Sanusi.

Rurum resigned in a letter read at plenary by the Deputy Speaker, Ibrahim Chidariof, who presided over the sitting on Monday.

The former speaker was alleged to have collected N100m from business mogul, Aliko Dangote, but failed to share the money among legislators.

Rurum had earlier, at a news briefing before the assembly went on sallah recess, denied the allegation and threatened to sue an online media group that first published the report.

The deputy speaker, who read the letter, said Rurum resigned to protect his image due to allegations bordering on corruption levelled against him by some legislators.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that shortly after the letter was read and accepted, the lawmakers elected the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Alhaji Abdullahi Atta, as the new Speaker.

