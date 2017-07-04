Kano Speaker’s Resignation: Bribery Allegation “all falsehood” – Dangote

Africa’s leading industrialist Aliko Dangote has an advice for the committee set up by the Kano State House of Assembly to probe a bribery allegation against its former speaker Kabiru Alhassan Rurum. “Don’t waste your time, it’s all falsehood,” a statement by Dangote Group said. Dangote Group spokesman, Tony Chiejina said the allegation has no foundation […]

The post Kano Speaker’s Resignation: Bribery Allegation “all falsehood” – Dangote appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

