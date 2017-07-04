Pages Navigation Menu

Kano Speaker’s Resignation: Bribery Allegation “all falsehood” – Dangote

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Africa’s leading industrialist Aliko Dangote has an advice for the committee set up by the Kano State House of Assembly to probe a bribery allegation against its former speaker Kabiru Alhassan Rurum. “Don’t waste your time, it’s all falsehood,” a statement by Dangote Group said. Dangote Group spokesman, Tony Chiejina said the allegation has no foundation […]

