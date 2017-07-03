Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kano State Assembly Speaker Resigns Over Emir Sanusi Probe – SaharaReporters.com

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


SaharaReporters.com

Kano State Assembly Speaker Resigns Over Emir Sanusi Probe
SaharaReporters.com
The speaker, Mr. Rurum, faced an allegation of being bribed to discontinue the probe, which he denied. by Premium Times Jul 03, 2017. The speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Kabiru Rurum, has resigned amidst allegation of collecting money to …
BREAKING: Kano Assembly Speaker resigns over Emir Sanusi probePremium Times
Kano Speaker may step aside today over allegation of corruptionDaily Trust
Kano Assembly Speaker ResignsTHISDAY Newspapers
Nigerian Bulletin –The Whistler
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.