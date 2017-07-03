Pages Navigation Menu

Kano State: Government declares Tuesday as Public holiday to mourn Late Dr Yusuf Maitama-Sule

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News

The Kano State Government has declared Tuesday, July 4, as work-free day in honour of late Dr Yusuf Maitama-Sule who died in the early hours of Monday in Egypt. This is contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner of Information, Malam Mohammed Garba and issued to newsmen in Kano on Monday. He said the …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

