Kano State Govt Renames Northwest University After Maitama Sule

The Kano State Government has renamed its Northwest University as Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano.

The Northwest University is one of the two state-owned universities established by the past Kwankwaso Administration.

The Commissioner of Information, Malam Mohammed Garba, announced the decision at a news conference in Kano on Thursday.

Garba said the decision was taken during an extraordinary meeting of the State Executive Council which took place on Wednesday night.

He said the council approved the renaming of the University in order to immortalise the late Danmasanin Kano, Dr Yusuf Maitama Sule, for his immense contributions to the development of Kano State, the North and Nigeria.

He disclosed that the council had also approved the renaming of Dawaki Road where the residence of the late diplomat is located as Yusuf Maitama Sule Road.

The commissioner said the current Yusuf Maitama Sule link road had been renamed as Jafaru Danmallam link road.

“These decisions were reached after an extensive deliberation at the extraordinary Exco meeting which took into account people’s calls from within and outside the state for the State Government to honour the late Danmasani since his demise”, he said.

“The Ganduje Administration is determined to honour sons and daughters of Kano who have sacrificed their lives to the development of the state,” he said. (NAN)

