Kano State House of Assembly Speaker resigns over Emir Sanusi’s corruption probe

Following the move by Kano State House of Assembly to investigate Emir of Kano and former CBN Governor, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi for alleged corruption, and subsequent accusation that he, Kabiru Rurum, speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, collected money to trash the investigation of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, the honorable […]

The post Kano State House of Assembly Speaker resigns over Emir Sanusi’s corruption probe appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

